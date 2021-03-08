Texas Tech slips to No. 20 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell on the No. 20 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 16.

The team previously held the No. 18 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders picked up two conference wins against Texas Christian (TCU) and Iowa State at home on Tuesday and Thursday.

However, Tech fell to No. 2 Baylor in Waco Sunday.



Texas Tech is 17-9 overall and 9-8 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The Red Raiders will take on No. 13 Texas Thursday (March 11) at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Game time is at 8:30 p.m.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa round out the top five for Week 16.

