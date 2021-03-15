Texas Tech slips to No. 21 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders slipped to No. 21 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 17.

The team previously held the No. 20 spot on the poll.

Texas Tech is 17-10 overall and was 9-8 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The Red Raiders will take on the Utah State Friday at 12:45 p.m. CDT in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana and will air nationally on TNT.

Gonzaga, Illinois, Baylor, Michigan and Alabama round out the top five for Week 17.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.