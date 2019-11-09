Texas Tech snaps losing streak with commanding win at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — After losing its previous three games, Texas Tech looked like a completely new team in Morgantown.

The Red Raiders dismantled West Virginia 38-17 Saturday, improving to 4-5 on the season and 2-4 in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech played well from the opening kickoff. On its first drive, Jett Duffey hit Erik Ezukanma for two first downs before Ta’Zhawn Henry punched in a touchdown.

Duffey was in control all game, completing 70.6 percent of his passes. At halftime, he had piled up 271 yards.

Part of that yardage total was due to the offense opening up. David Yost had called screen-heavy attacks in the past few games, but Duffey got more opportunities to throw down the field on Saturday.

One of those plays paid off in a big way as Dalton Rigdon got behind a West Virginia safety for an 81-yard touchdown to put the Red Raiders up 14-3.

On the other side of the ball, Douglas Coleman did not let last game’s fumble slow down his remarkable season. Coleman hauled in a ball that bounced off of a West Virginia receiver for his NCAA-leading eighth interception. Coleman would leave the game with an injury that he sustained in the third quarter.

Texas Tech cashed in on that field position, something it hasn’t been able to do much this season, as Henry scored his second touchdown of the game. Two SaRodorick Thompson scores made the tally 35-10 Texas Tech before halftime.

The Red Raiders put up the crooked number without some important playmakers on offense. T.J. Vasher did not make the trip to Morgantown due to a violation of team rules, KAMC’s Eric Kelly reported. Armand Shyne also missed the game with broken ribs, and Thompson missed the second half.

Texas Tech’s offense slowed down after halftime but its defense continued to do what it did all game. Austin Kendall and the Mountaineers had no problem moving the ball, but the Red Raiders held firm in their own territory. Five times, the Mountaineers got to the other side of the field but didn’t come away with points.

Late in the third quarter, West Virginia made a quarterback change as Neal Brown inserted Lubbock native Jarret Doege. Doege, who played his high school football at Lubbock-Cooper, transferred to West Virginia from Bowling Green. Saturday was his first appearance as a Mountaineer. Doege went 11-17 for 119 yards and a late touchdown.

Overall, the Red Raiders commanded the entire game. Its defense bent but did not break and its offense put up 35 points in the first half. The win was Texas Tech’s second in Big 12 play and first on the road.

Next week, Texas Tech will look to get back to .500 against TCU at home.