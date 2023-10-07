LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech beat Baylor in the third away game of the season. The score was 39-14.
Local News
Saturday morning LBK shooting leaves one dead, one …
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead and another injured after a Saturday morning shooting in the 9900 block of North Boston Avenue, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO said the call came in at 1:32 a.m. LCSO identified the deceased victim as Dicky Ruiz, 56, who was transported to the hospital where […]
Details revealed in Saturday crash, LPD identifies …
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Saturday morning crash involving a pedestrian left John Connolly, 56, with serious injuries is being investigated, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the crash took place in the 4900 block of Interstate 27 just before 11:13 a.m. and caused severe traffic delays on I-27. LPD said Connolly was transported […]
United Supermarkets celebrates exhibit at Science …
LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarket celebrated the re-opening of the United Market exhibit in the Lubbock Children’s Museum portion of the Science Spectrum. “United Supermarkets has been a wonderful partner over the years, and we are so glad to have their support,” said Sandy Henry, president of the Science Spectrum. “In addition to our other […]
Pit room causes fire at South Lubbock United
LUBBOCK, Texas– A fire broke out at the United Supermarket near 114th and Slide Road on Saturday, according to LFR. LFR told EverythingLubbock.com that the call came in at 1:47 p.m. and the fire started in the “pit room” of the store. LFR also said the bulk of the fire was extinguished and crews were […]
TTU celebrates diverse cultures with Culture Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech University’s International Affairs held its 2023 Culture Fest on Saturday at the International Cultural Center from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to Texas Tech, Culture Fest was part of a joint initiative between the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of State to celebrate different cultures on college […]
One person seriously hurt in Saturday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas– A pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a crash in the 4900 block of I-27 on Saturday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the initial call came in at 11:13 a.m. According to an LBK Alert, the I-27 main lanes are closed for northbound traffic from the 50th Street exit to […]
Texas Tech announces Homecoming Week schedule of …
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University has announced its Homecoming Week schedule of events that is set to begin at noon on October 9 with a kick off event at Red Raider Plaza. The festivities will conclude on Saturday, October 14 with the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State game. A press release said this year’s […]
Pumpkin patches in LBK, South Plains open for 2023 …
LUBBOCK, Texas — September 23 marked the beginning of fall, which means around Lubbock and the South Plains you may have started to see pumpkins around your community. EverythingLubbock.com has compiled a list of pumpkin patches across the South Plains: Lubbock’s 15th annual Pumpkin Trail: At’l Do Farms: T&J Farms Pumpkin Patch: Old MacDonalds Petting […]
Blue Layer and Lubbock MOW partner to feed elderly
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Blue Layer, a leading managed service provider specializing in Security and business solutions, donated over 3,500 pounds of food to the South Plains Food Bank in partnership with Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ “Feed Seniors Now” program. “It was great to see just the volumes of food at our office… It […]
North Lubbock home shot at, LPD said suspects at …
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two suspects remain at large after a home in the 2800 block of Dartmouth Street was shot at on September 26, Lubbock Police confirmed on Friday. Officers were called in reference to shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found multiple shell casings “littering” the street in front of the residence as well as the […]