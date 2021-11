ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas Tech soccer advanced to the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament Sunday with a shootout win over Oklahoma State.

Goalie Madison White saved Oklahoma State’s fifth shot of the shootout to send the Red Raiders to the next round.

The game was scoreless through regulation and two 15-minute overtime periods. Texas Tech took 16 shots and Oklahoma State took 11. OSU goalie Evie Vitali made seven saves.

The Red Raiders will next face top-ranked TCU Thursday at 4:30 p.m.