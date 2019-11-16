Texas Tech soccer beats Pepperdine in shootout, advances in NCAA Tourney

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech soccer is moving on in the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders got past Pepperdine in a shootout Friday night, as Madison White made two clutch saves to send the Red Raiders on.

Texas Tech jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead as Penelope Mulenga and Jordie Harr scored goals in the fifth and 12th minutes, respectively. Pepperdine scored one goal in the 41st minute and tied it up with a penalty kick in the 50th.

The two teams went scoreless until the shootout, where the Red Raiders won it. Harr missed off the crossbar on Texas Tech’s second kick, but in the fourth round White evened it with a save. Luana Munoz put TTU ahead in the fifth round and White sealed the win with a save.

Next, the Red Raiders will take on Michigan. That game will take place at UNC’s campus in Chapel Hill.