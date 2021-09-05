Texas Tech soccer beats UTSA 3-0

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech soccer team picked up its fourth straight win Sunday with a 3-0 drubbing of UTSA.

Hannah Anderson got the Red Raiders on the board with a header in the 30th minute.

Kirsten Davis buried a shot in the top corner to put Texas Tech ahead 2-0 in the 65th minute and Anderson scored again in the 71st minute for the final goal of the game.

The game marked the fourth time in six games that the Tech defense did not allow a goal. It has allowed just two goals all season.

TTU improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Next, it will travel to Arizona for games against Arizona and Arizona State.