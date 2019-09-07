Texas Tech soccer blanks ACU on Senior Night

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the fifth straight year, Texas Tech took care of business on Senior Night. This time, the Red Raiders dispatched Abilene Christian, 3-0. It is Tech’s third shutout in a row, and fourth time this season beating a team by three goals or more.

Here are some of the pregame sights from Texas Tech Soccer's Senior Night as the Red Raiders honored five players before their 3-0 win over Abilene Christian. pic.twitter.com/B8PDq0VbOj — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 7, 2019

The Red Raiders put up three goals in a half yet again, this time starting the scoring just over a minute into the game. Not 70 seconds after first touch, Kirsten Davis charged down the left side and ripped a shot on net. Her take hit off the Wildcat keeper’s hands and dribbled slowly past the goal line. A crashing Demi Koulizakis punted it in for good measure, but the credit went to Davis for her fifth goal of the season.

Koulizakis would get a score of her own, but it would come after Hannah Anderson doubled the lead in the 28th minute. The scoring chance was created by Davis, who was once again racing through the Abilene Christian back line. As she entered the 18-yard box, however, she was dragged down from behind. No card was handed out, but instead Tech received its first penalty kick opportunity of the season. Stone called upon the freshman defender Anderson, who buried it to make it 2-0. Anderson is now the second freshman to have already scored multiple goals this fall.

Koulizakis’ chance came just 30 seconds later when Davis chased down two ACU defenders deep into the corner, where she stole the ball and sped towards goal. Davis spotted a wide-open Koulizakis and crossed it to her. Unguarded and directly in front of the net, the senior knocked it left bar-in for the final goal of the night.

Tech has now won five Senior Night matches in a row dating back to 2015. The last two have especially been lopsided, with Tech dismantling Florida International last season by a score of 6-0 before the 3-0 rout of the Wildcats Friday evening. The Red Raiders have outscored opponents 15-0 the last five Senior Nights.

Tech will wrap up its dominant four-game homestand Sunday, welcoming Arkansas State for a 1 p.m. tilt at the John Walker Soccer Complex. For the second weekend in a row, fans presenting a ticket from the Texas Tech football game will receive free admission.