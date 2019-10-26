Texas Tech soccer blanks Baylor, 2-0

WACO, Texas — Texas Tech soccer opened a big road weekend by shutting out Baylor, 2-0, on Friday.

It was the Red Raiders first win in Waco since 2007.

Both goals coming courtesy of junior forward Kirsten Davis.

The first coming in the 54th minute and the second coming in the 66th.

Freshman goalkeeper Madison White had a career-high ten saves in win.

The victory clinches three more points in the standings as the Big 12 title race winds down.

Texas Tech will travel to Austin for a rivalry match with the Longhorns at 1 p.m. Sunday.