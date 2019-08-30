Texas Tech soccer blanks ORU in home opener

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 4-0 over Oral Roberts on Thursday at John Walker Soccer Complex.

Texas Tech soccer blanks Oral Roberts, 4-0. The Red Raiders (1-2) improve to 11-2 in home openers under Tom Stone.



Jordie Harr, Hannah Anderson & Kirsten Davis (x2) score in the win. #Wreckem pic.twitter.com/NEVCddJD32 — David Collier (@CollieronTV) August 30, 2019

The Red Raiders scored first on Jordie Harr’s header in the eighth minute.

“When one of the shortest girls on the team is scoring with her head, you know goals are going to come,” said head coach Tom Stone. “She scored twice in her collegiate debut right here at home, so she has a flair for the dramatic when playing here.”

The scoring continued later in the first half when Hannah Anderson scored her first collegiate goal to give Texas Tech a 2-0 lead.

“This is a girl that can hang in the air,” Stone said of Anderson. “When we recruited her, we just said, ‘Man, this kid is big time in the air.’ It was great to see her score. She scored in the spring and now she’s scored in the fall.’”

Four minutes later, Kirsten Davis scored her first of two goals on the night to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead at the break.

Davis’ second goal came in the 49th minute. It’s the junior’s second brace of the season.

Ally Griffin continues to be sidelined with an injury. The junior forward was on crutches with her right leg in a brace.

Not all good news. Ally Griffin out again and on crutches. Tom Stone saying after the game, "Probably going to be a full season before we see her out here again." pic.twitter.com/0VVN3UuZ0A — David Collier (@CollieronTV) August 30, 2019

“Probably going to be a full season before we see her out here again,” Stone said. “One of those procedures, could be quicker, but we won’t know until she starts her mobility. Right now, there’s no mobility.”

The Red Raiders (2-1) return to action at 7 p.m. Sunday against North Texas.