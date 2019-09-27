Texas Tech soccer blanks OSU 1-0 in Big 12 opener

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second time in five days, No. 25 Texas Tech downed a top-25 team, this one coming at home in a 1-0 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State. The two teams battled to a scoreless tie after the first 45 minutes, but the Red Raiders found the net in the second half to upset the Cowgirls in front of a wild home crowd.

“It’s great to get that result,” said head coach Tom Stone. “It’s great when you’re under the gun [in the first half] and come back in the second half and turn it in your favor. We had the crowd, we had the wind and we had momentum.”

The momentum came courtesy of Demi Koulizakis, who nailed her third goal of the season and first career game-winner. The attack was started by Kirsten Davis, who drew in a handful of Cowgirl defenders with a charge towards the net before dishing the ball to a wide-open Koulizakis.

Demi Koulizakis' third goal of the season was also the first game-winner of her career in Texas Tech's 1-0 win over OSU in Thursday's Big 12 opener. pic.twitter.com/gVrOKyRFKv — David Collier (@CollieronTV) September 27, 2019

“Kirsten seized the moment, got past her player, looked for me and I finished it,” she said. “It was basically a practice serve. I knew to stay calm, take a breath and finish it.”

Koulizakis’ goal sent the Red Raiders past a ranked team for the second weekend in a row. Even more, it sent the Red Raiders past a ranked Cowgirls team for the second season in a row. Last year, Tech knocked off a 21st-ranked Oklahoma State crew on the road for its second of a program-record four wins over top-25 foes in 2018.

Though Koulizakis and Davis worked hard up front, the midfield and back line were essential to the Tech win. Margaret Begley (32 minutes) and Macy Schultz (25) were clutch off the bench, and freshman goalkeeper Madison White made three saves in her first career start.

“It really was a team deal,” said Stone. “It’s a cliché to say it was a team win, but that’s the same way we played in Florida, too. We under pressure there and won, and we were under a ton of pressure here and came away with the win. They’re fighting hard for each other.”

Davide Denied!



Moretti & Oklahoma State with something in common Thursday night.



First @averiisaacs saves Davide's opening PK then @madisonwhiteeee shuts out the Cowgirls in Texas Tech's 1-0 win. pic.twitter.com/FJVSIEWn27 — David Collier (@CollieronTV) September 27, 2019

One Oklahoma school down, the Red Raiders will take on the Sooners of OU in a Sunday afternoon contest at home. First touch is set for 1 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.