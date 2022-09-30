STILLWATER, Okla. – Texas Tech struck first early but would have to settle for a 1-1 draw against Oklahoma State Thursday at Neal Patterson Stadium.

Junior Elise Anderson gave the Red Raiders the early advantage when she scored here first-career goal in the sixth minute on reigning Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week Jordan Nytes.

Oklahoma State’s Mollie Breiner would score the equalizer in the 32nd minute.

“It’s a little disappointing because we feel like we did more than enough to win that game,” head coach Tom Stone said. “We hit the post and had a lot of good movement in their third. The team played really well tonight though, and we are certainly not disappointed in the way we played. We are just disappointed it didn’t get settled.”

The draw was Texas Tech’s fifth of the season and second in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders (4-3-5, 0-1-2 Big 12) will travel to Norman, Okla., for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

