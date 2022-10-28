FORT WORTH, Texas – Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week Madison White recorded her conference-best ninth clean sheet of the season Thursday against TCU, but the Red Raiders would have to settle for the scoreless draw against the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs.

“It took a good defensive effort tonight,” head coach Tom Stone said. “TCU had a good night on the ball, so it came down to our defensive organization and communication. It’s a good thing we have one of the best keepers in the nation because Madison White was fantastic tonight.”

Texas Tech finished the regular season in a second-place tie with TCU. The Horn Frogs have the edge on conference goal differential, giving them the No. 2 seed and the Red Raiders the No. 3 seed.

The Red Raiders return to play against No. 6 seed Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the Big 12 Championships in Round Rock.

