LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech soccer was rewarded for its strong start with the No. 21 spot in the United Soccer Coaches’ Poll.

The Red Raiders have a 5-0-1 record. They beat Cal State Fullerton 2-1 and UTSA 3-0 last week.

TCU (No. 6) West Virginia (No. 18) and Texas Tech are the only three ranked Big 12 teams.

Next week, the Red Raiders will travel to Arizona for games against Arizona and Arizona State.