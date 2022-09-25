LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a pair of good looks in the second half for the Red Raiders, Texas Tech’s four-match unbeaten streak came to a halt at the hands of No. 25 Texas, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

Trinity Byars shined for the Longhorns (7-1-3, 1-0-1 Big 12), scoring both of the squad’s goals unassisted.

“It was a bit of a reality check since we have been playing so well all season,” head coach Tom Stone said. “It is disappointing the way the game turned out. The best player on the field for Texas was handed a scoring opportunity early, and you can’t let that happen. We had some chances in the second half, including a ball off the crossbar and a breakaway, that we just weren’t able to finish.”

After an errant pass attempt fell at the feet of Byars, the sophomore was 1v1 with Texas Tech goalie Madison White and was able to net her first goal of the afternoon in the fifth minute.

Despite five shot attempts by the Red Raiders (4-2-4, 0-1-1 Big 12), two of which were on goal, the Longhorns took a 1-0 advantage into the break.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Byars again used her footwork to work past three Tech defenders and give Texas a 2-0 lead.

However, Tech continued to put up a fight. In the 69th minute, the Red Raider offense put on the pressure to create a scoring opportunity. Gisselle Kozarski fired off a shot that was blocked and fell at the feet of Ashleigh Williams. Williams again looked to put it away but hit the crossbar.

In the 75th minute, Tech’s offense looked to have another breakthrough as Macy Schultz got into open room, but a goalkeeper save from the Longhorns kept the match at 2-0.

In the loss, White matched a season-high seven saves. The senior now has a 171 career saves, putting her just five saves shy of claiming sixth in Tech’s career saves record.

Texas Tech will hit the road for the first time in conference play to face Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Thursday night’s kickoff from Stillwater is set for 7 p.m.

