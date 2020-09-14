Texas Tech soccer limits general admission tickets to 25%

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced Monday its policies for soccer tickets and attendance for the 2020 season, which will kick off Friday, Sept. 18 versus Baylor at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

Due to limited capacity at the John Walker Soccer Complex, general admission tickets will be capped at 25 percent. Prices for home match tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for children. Tickets may be purchased by calling 806-742-TECH or by visiting texastech.com. Tickets will only be available for purchase in advance. No tickets will be sold at the John Walker Soccer Complex the day of the game.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to play four games at home in 2020, beginning with this week’s contest with Baylor. First touch will be at 5:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

Tech’s full 2020 schedule is available here. Tickets for all home matches may be purchased here.

