Texas Tech Soccer loses for the first time at home

On Friday night, the Texas Tech Soccer team lost to TCU by a 2-1 scoreline. It was the first loss for the Red Raiders at the John Walker Soccer Complex this season.

Tech fell down early 1-0, but Demi Koulizakis headed a Jordie Harr corner into the back of the net in the ninth minute to even up the score.

It would stay that way until the 50th minute, when a Horned Frog cross deflected off Cassie Hiatt and over the line to give TCU a 2-1 lead, which would be enough.

The Red Raiders will now look to bounce back when they travel to Waco to take on Baylor on October 24 at 7:00 pm.

