Texas Tech Soccer loses for the first time in 2019

After scoring six goals on Thursday, the twenty second ranked Texas Tech Soccer team was not able to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss against New Mexico.
The Red Raiders fell behind right at the end of the first half when they conceded a penalty kick with four seconds left, which the Lobos converted into a goal.
After halftime, Texas Tech came out fast and owned the second half, but Tom Stone’s team just couldn’t convert despite out-shooting New Mexico 22-11.
Tech will look to bounce back when the Red Raiders host Oral Roberts on Thursday at 7:00 pm in their first home game of the 2019 campaign.