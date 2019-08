On Monday, the Texas Tech Soccer team named Margaret Begley, Jane Lydiatt and Gabbie Puente as its three captains for the 2019 season.

Every bit deserving of the captain’s bands.



We’ll follow these three into battle any day.



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/tMIZBpD0fP — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) August 9, 2019

The Red Raiders will open up their 2019 season on August 17 with an 8:00 pm exhibition at the University of Denver.