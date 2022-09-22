LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech opens Big 12 play at home against West Virginia Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Texas Tech Soccer scarf.

After a slow offensive start, the Red Raiders (4-2-3) have tallied eight goals over the last three matches, led by a pair of goals from both Macy Schultz and Ashleigh Williams.

The Tech defense continues to be a bright spot for the young squad. The Red Raider backline has limited five different opponents to less than five shots, including allowing Fresno State to just one shot. The defense has limited seven of their nine opponents to three or fewer shots on goal.

West Virginia (3-3-3) enters Big 12 play after being selected to finish third in the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll. The Mountaineers are led by senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey leads the Big 12 in shutouts (5) and save percentage (0.850), while she also ranks No. 12 and No. 37 nationally in those respective categories.

