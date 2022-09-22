LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech earned a 1-1 draw with West Virginia to open Big 12 play Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

In the 48th minute, freshman Molly Skurcenski took a pass from Macy Schultz and fired it into the back of the net on her first shot attempt of the season. It was Skurcenski’s first collegiate goal making her the second freshman to score this season alongside Peyton Parsons.

“It is really just about getting points no matter where you are,” head coach Tom Stone said. “The big takeaway from this game is how good West Virginia was in the first 20 minutes against our really young team. We fought through it, gathered ourselves, and some of the youngest members of our squad helped us get ahold of the match.”

West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) evened the match 21 seconds later on Maya McCutcheon’s first goal of the season.

With the draw, Tech earned its first point in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State was the only league foe to come away with a win tonight while Oklahoma and Baylor will square off tomorrow.

Texas Tech will go toe-to-toe with No. 25 Texas Sunday on ESPN+. Kickoff from the John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 1 p.m.