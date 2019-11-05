Texas Tech soccer players earn conference awards

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 released its individual conference awards Tuesday and four Texas Tech players received honors.

Junior forward Kirsten Davis was named Offensive Player of the Year after tallying an outstanding 16 goals.

Goalie Madison White also brought home some hardware, receiving the conference’s Freshman of the Year honor.

Four Red Raiders were named to the Big 12’s All-conference First Team. Davis and White made it at their respective positions while sophomore defender Cassie Hiatt and junior utility player Jordie Harr also cracked the first team.

White, forward Mary Schultz and defender Hannah Anderson all made the conference’s All-Freshman team.

The Red Raiders’ impressive season continues on Friday when they take on TCU in the Big 12 Tournament.