LUBBOCK, Texas – Four Red Raiders received All-Big 12 honors from the league office on Tuesday.

Hannah Anderson was Texas Tech’s lone first-team selection. Madison White and Ashleigh Williams earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors, and Kylie Bahr landed on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

This was Anderson ‘s second career Big 12 postseason honor. She was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2019. The senior leads the Texas Tech backline that held four conference opponents to three or fewer shots on goal.

White’s second team honor comes after the senior led the conference in goals against average (.632) and shutouts (9). She was the only Big 12 keeper to shut out nationally-ranked TCU this season.

Williams picked up her second straight postseason nod from the conference after earning Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors a year ago. The forward finished the regular season tied for first with six goals in conference play.

Williams finished the season with a team-high nine goals after a four-match scoring streak that stretched across matches against Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State.

Bahr rounds out the Red Raiders’ Big 12 honors after being named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. She was the only freshman to start every match for Tech and recorded her lone assists inside league action against Baylor.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)