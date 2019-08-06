Texas Tech soccer ranked No. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech soccer heads into the 2019 season ranked No. 22 by the nation’s collegiate coaches. The Red Raiders are one of four Big 12 teams in the United Soccer Coaches preseason rankings released on Tuesday.

Tom Stone’s team comes off a 2018 campaign which included 14 wins and a NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Red Raiders return the majority of their scoring from last season but are replacing three of their back four line members from a year ago on the defensive end.

Texas Tech opens up travels to Colorado for an exhibition match with Denver on August 17 then opens the season at San Diego State on August 22.