Texas Tech soccer routs Abilene Christian 6-0

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech soccer exploded for six goals Sunday in a lopsided win over Abilene Christian.

Forward Macy Schultz recorded a hat trick, scoring the team’s first, third and sixth goals of the day. Kirsten Davis returned to the lineup after missing a game and scored two more. Macy Blackburn had the team’s final goal.

The Tech defense was also spectacular, holding ACU without a goal.

The win improves the Red Raiders’ record to 3-0-1 on the season. Their next game is against Cal State Fullerton in Lubbock Sunday.