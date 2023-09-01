LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s offensive explosion continued against North Texas in a 6-1 win over the previously unbeaten Mean Green on Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

The Red Raiders scored first in the 12th minute on the first of three goals from Alex Kerr, the first hat trick of the Vanderbilt transfer’s career.

“All these SEC teams wanted her and we were like no, come to Texas, an experience of a lifetime,” said head coach Tom Stone. “We’re so thankful that she did because you need numbers, you need girls who can put the ball in the back of the net, and when you’ve got a 22-year-old fifth-year who knows how to score, man that’s fun to watch.”

Ashleigh Williams added two goals and two assists in the win. She now has nine goals, which matches her single-season career high.

Macy Blackburn also scored on a penalty kick in the second half.

The Red Raiders (4-0-1) close the five-match homestand at 1 p.m. Sunday ACU.