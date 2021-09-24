Texas Tech soccer routs Oklahoma 7-0

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech soccer opened Big 12 play with a bang Thursday, beating Oklahoma 7-0.

It took little time for the onslaught to commence. The Red Raiders scored twice in the first eight minutes of the game.

Macy Schultz chased down a long pass from goalkeeper Madison White and scored it for the first Red Raider goal. Two minutes later, Kirsten Davis dribbled past a Sooner defender and put the ball in the back of the net.

Davis would score again in the 20th and 33rd minute, giving her a hat trick before halftime. Her third goal marked her 100th career point at Texas Tech.

Hannah Anderson, Ashleigh Williams and Hailey Palmer all found the net in the second half. Palmer’s goal was the first of her career.

Texas Tech improved to 8-1-1 with the victory. The team will next host Kansas State Sunday at 1:00 p.m.