NORMAN, Okla. – Texas Tech soccer picked up its first Big 12 win with a 2-1 victory over Oklahoma Sunday afternoon at John Crain Field.



Ashleigh Williams started the scoring in the 15th minute and Hannah Anderson gave the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute off a header.

The Texas Tech lead was cut in half in the 85th minute on an own goal but that would be all the scoring in the match.

“Every point is important, home or away, but we did play at two tough places,” head coach Tom Stone. “I was really proud of the first half. The team came out and was moving the ball, scoring two awesome goals. The second half was all about defense. We defended well, and organized for the majority of the half, and then, defended for our lives in the last few minutes.”



The Red Raiders return home to host Iowa State on Thursday. Kickoff from the John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)