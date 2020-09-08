Texas Tech Soccer Season Opener at K-State Postponed

This is a news release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced Monday that its soccer season opener against Kansas State has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions. The two schools hope to reschedule the match later in the season.

The Red Raiders have two student-athletes on their roster who have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Tech also has an additional seven student-athletes, including both goalkeepers, who were deemed close contacts and will not be allowed to return until after the opening weekend match scheduled for Sept. 11. All seven of the close contacts have tested negative three times in the past week. The Big 12 head coaches were unanimous in agreement that losing all goalkeepers was one of two reasons a team could postpone or reschedule a game.

The Big 12 athletic directors voted Sunday in support of the soccer match-interruption guidelines, which state that teams must have 14 student-athletes available, including at least one goalkeeper.

“The fact that we have had but two positive results on our active roster in the last eight weeks speaks not only to the commitment our medical teams have made to the student athletes to keep them safe, equipped and educated about COVID-19 but also to the level of commitment from our players to follow protocols to a tee and in doing their best to stay away from situations where they might be exposed,” head coach Tom Stone said. “The close contact protocol led to this week’s postponement but we look forward to the Big 12 season being played out over the next 9-10 weeks.”

The two schools are looking at a date in November to reschedule the match.

This is a news release from Texas Tech athletics.