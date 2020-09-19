Texas Tech Soccer season opener ends in a scoreless draw

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech played Baylor to a 0-0 draw Friday night in the 2020 season opener. The two teams showed off their freshman talent as the Red Raiders and Bears split points.

“We got a great performance out of our back line and goalkeeper,” said head coach Tom Stone. “The rest of the team then responded. If it weren’t for the Baylor keeper making two outstanding saves, I think we win the game tonight.”



Freshman Madison Martin was stellar in net for Tech. The 5-foot-4 keeper was thrust into the starting role with returning Big 12 Freshman of the Year Madison White unavailable and answered by posting 110 shutout minutes. Martin made 10 saves in her collegiate debut to keep her offense in the game.



“Honestly it was so exhilarating to be out there,” Martin said. “The girls had such a great energy on the field and I tapped into that.”



“I think she looked as confident as ever,” said Kirsten Davis. “It didn’t even look like she’s never played in a college game before.”



Martin’s best effort came in the 31st minute when Baylor’s Ally Henderson found herself on-on-one – albeit under pressure from behind – with the Tech keeper. Martin dropped down and kicked the shot away at the penalty spot before catching the rebound.



Hannah Anderson and Briley Weatherford never left Martin’s sight, playing right in front of her for the entirety of regulation and the two overtime periods. The duo proved strong on the back line, with the freshman Weatherford repeatedly showing why she was regarded one of the top center back recruits in the nation coming out of high school.



“Briley is the real deal,” Stone remarked.



Sixth-year senior Margaret Begley was fantastic on the back line, providing a critical boost to the shutout effort by making three saves off the goal line.



Tech’s lone offensive player to stay on the pitch the whole game was Davis, who took seven of Tech’s 12 shots. The First Team All-American had several good looks, but just missed each of her four shots on target. Davis nearly bent one in on a short corner in the 53rd minute, then nearly toe-poked another in 10 minutes later.



The senior captain was pleased with how her team grinded out 110 minutes in their first game.



“Part of our culture is to just give everything we have,” she said. We play 110 percent and don’t back off. Going into the next game we’ve just got to stick with that mentality and the goals will come.”



Stone echoed that satisfaction, noting the effort his team gave going up against a team already with a game under its belt.



“It was obvious they had already played a game,” said Stone. “We weathered out the first 20 minutes and then settled in. We wouldn’t call this a victory, but we were pleased with what we saw.”



In total, five freshmen got their first collegiate minutes Friday night. Gisselle Kozarski, Briley Weatherford and Avery Chaney joined Martin in the starting lineup, while Katie Odum appeared off the bench.



Tech will continue its season Sept. 25 with a trip to Kansas to play the Jayhawks. First touch will be at 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.