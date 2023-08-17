ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Texas Tech soccer surrendered the game-tying goal in the 87th minute in Thursday’s 1-1 tie against New Mexico at the UNM Soccer Complex.

The Red Raiders outshot the Lobos 15-3 in the season opener, but Lobos goalkeeper Alli Davis stopped the first eight shots on goal by Texas Tech.

Texas Tech would finally break through in the 77th minute. Freshman Sam Courtwright scored her first career goal to give the Red Raiders the 1-0 advantage.

In the 87th minute, New Mexico’s Ellie Robinson scored the equalizer on the Lobos’ only shot on goal.

The Red Raiders (0-0-1) return home to face New Mexico State at 7 p.m. Sunday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.