After picking up two road wins this past weekend, the Texas Tech Soccer team reaped the rewards, as Red Raiders won all three weekly Big 12 awards.

Charlotte Teeter was the Offensive Player of the Week, Madison White was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Macy Schultz is the Freshman of the Week.

Texas Tech will host Kansas State on Thursday at 7:00 pm in its regular season finale.