LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech soccer’s first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament was set on Monday afternoon.

The Red Raiders earned a No. 4 seed in the bracket and will host Pepperdine at the John Walker Soccer Complex. North Carolina is the No. 1 seed in Texas Tech’s side of the bracket, followed by USC and Oklahoma State.

The Red Raiders went 15-3-2 in the regular season and were knocked out of the Big 12 Tournament by TCU.