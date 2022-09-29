LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech soccer hits the road for two matches in Oklahoma starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in Stillwater against Oklahoma State.



The Red Raiders (4-3-4, 0-1-1 Big 12) are coming off a 2-0 loss to No. 25 Texas.



The Cowgirsl enters Thursday’s meeting on a five-matching winning streak and sits atop the Big 12 standings at 2-0-0 and 9-1-1 overall.

Tom Stone’s Red Raiders travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on Sunday at 1 p.m.

