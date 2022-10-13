MANHATTAN, Kansas – Texas Tech got a late goal from forward Ashleigh Williams to top Kansas State, 1-0, Thursday night at Buser Family Park.

Williams’ header in the 78th minute extended the team’s winning streak to three straight matches. It was also the sophomore’s third-straight match with a goal.

“I am really proud of our girls for not giving in,” head coach Tom Stone said. “Early in the season, some of these types of games ended in draws. We put an enormous amount of pressure on K-State. It was a tremendous serve from Elise and great finish by Ashleigh to win the game.”

Goalkeeper Madison White picked up her 24th career clean sheet and is now two saves away from moving into second on the program’s all-time saves list.

The Red Raiders (7-3-5, 3-1-2 Big 12) continue conference play in the Sunflower State this weekend. Texas Tech faces Kansas at 1 p.m. Sunday in Lawrence. The broadcast can be seen on ESPN+.

