Texas Tech soccer’s Davis, Hiatt named All-Americans

LUBBOCK, Texas — The NCAA announced its All-America teams Friday and two Red Raiders made the cut.

Forward Kirsten Davis has emerged as one of the best players in the country, and was honored for it by making the All-American First Team.

The junior scored 16 goals on the season, and is the youngest Red Raider to ever be named to the first team.

Defender Cassie Hiatt was named to the All-American Third Team in just her sophomore season. She is the second Red Raider defender to ever be named an All-American.