Texas Tech soccer’s Kirsten Davis semifinalist for MAC Hermann Trophy

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech soccer’s Kirsten Davis has been named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, which is given to the top male and female soccer players in the nation.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be named a semifinalist,” Davis said. “I am very appreciative to be part of this list with some of the most incredible players in the country, but this would not even be possible without my incredible teammates and coaching staff. I view this recognition as a team award and am just so blessed to be a part of this team that I love so much.”

The junior forward enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, tallying 16 goals and seven assists. She is one of 15 semifinalists for the award.

Davis is the second player in Texas Tech history to be a semifinalist for the Hermann Trophy. Janine Beckie was twice.