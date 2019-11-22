Texas Tech soccer’s season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to Michigan

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina — Texas Tech soccer lost 3-2 to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, ending its season.

The Wolverines got on the board first with an eighth minute goal, but Texas Tech’s Jayne Lydiatt answered with a header in the 15th minute.

From there Michigan took control, scoring in the 63rd minute and taking a commanding, two goal lead in the 84th minute. Savanna Jones put the Red Raiders within one with an 88th minute goal, but the team couldn’t complete the comeback.

Texas Tech finishes its season with a 15-3-4 record. It made the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.