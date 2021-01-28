Texas Tech softball announces 2021 schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — In her first season at the helm, Texas Tech head coach Sami Ward has announced the 2021 schedule which includes 22 home games and 14 meetings between teams ranked in the preseason USA Today/NFCA Coaches top 25.

“Softball this year is going to be fluid,” said Ward. “This is a great opportunity for us to practice controlling what we can control. We will be ready to play any and every chance we get. We are just excited for the opportunity to compete this year.”

Texas Tech will open its season Feb. 13 with a three-game series in San Marcos, Texas against Texas State.

After facing the Bobcats, the Red Raiders will stay on the road for the remainder of February with stops in College Station, Texas and Fayetteville, Ark. First, Tech will participate in the Texas A&M Invitational from Feb. 19-21 facing off twice against Colorado State and Central Arkansas and once against Texas A&M. From there the Red Raiders will travel to Fayetteville for the Razorback Invitational for a packed six-game weekend that features two matchups against North Dakota State, Southeast Missouri and No. 18 Arkansas (Feb.26-28).

Following the Razorback Invitational, the Red Raiders return home for the next four weekends with the home opener slated for March 5 at the Texas Tech Invitational. The tournament will run from Friday March 5 until Sunday March 7 with opponents and game times to be announced at a later date.

New Mexico comes to Lubbock for a three-game series March 12-13 before the Red Raiders host the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Tournament (March 19-21). The tournament will feature games against UTEP and Tarleton State.

The Red Raiders will hit the ground running in Big 12 conference play, facing three consecutive opponents ranked in the preseason top 25.

League play opens at Rocky Johnson Field March 26-28 with a three-game series against No. 22 Baylor. The Red Raiders then travel to Austin to face No. 6 Texas April 1-3 before returning home to host No. 11 Oklahoma State April 9-11.

The Red Raiders will go on the road for back-to-back Big 12 series, first against Kansas April 16-18 followed by a trip to Norman April 23-25 to take on the fourth-ranked Sooners.

Conference play wraps up at home against Iowa State April 30-May 2.

The Big 12 Tournament is slated for May 14-15 in Oklahoma City. The Red Raiders were selected to finish fifth in the Big 12 behind favorite Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)