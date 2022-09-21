LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech first-year head coach Craig Snider has announced the 2022 fall softball schedule. Fans will have five opportunities to see the new squad at home.

“Our staff is excited to see this group compete and continue to grow through this fall schedule,” said Snider.

The softball team will hit the road for the first and only time during the fall on Oct. 9 in a doubleheader at New Mexico before returning back to Rocky Johnson field for the remainder of the fall.

The squad will welcome West Texas A&M on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. Just three days later, Odessa will head into town for a game under the lights (5 p.m.) on Wednesday, Oct. 19 followed by a Thursday 5 p.m. matchup with Howard.

Local foe Lubbock Christian will swing by the softball complex on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. before the team has one final matchup with McLennan on Friday, Nov. 4 in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.

The final competition of the 2022 fall slate will be a three-game intrasquad series dubbed the Red and Black World Series. The first game is set for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)