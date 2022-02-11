HOUSTON — Texas Tech softball started its season with a bang Friday, hammering five home runs in an 8-0 victory over UTSA.

The game was part of the Houston Invitational. Texas Tech will play one more game against UTSA and two against the University of Houston.

Pitcher Kendall Fritz was outstanding in her debut Friday, allowing just one hit and striking out five in five innings. Fritz is a transfer from the University of Nevada.

The Red Raider bats backed up Fritz with consistency and power. Texas Tech scored in each of the game’s five innings, and more than half of its lineup left the yard.

Ellie Bailey, Payton Jackson, Carson Armijo, Arriana Villa and Abbie Orrick were the five players that hit home runs.

The Red Raiders are looking to improve on the 21-26 record they posted in 2021. 2022 is Head Coach Sami Ward’s second season with the program.