Texas Tech Softball comes up one game short of Super Regional Video

Texas Tech Softball fell to No. 10 LSU 5-1 in a winner-take-all final game in the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Red Raiders took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Tigers held them scoreless the rest of the as Tech came up just short of its first ever Super Regional Appearance.

With the loss, Texas Tech finishes the season 42-16, the 42 wins is tied for the most in program history.