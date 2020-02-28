Texas Tech softball drops fifth straight

FULLERTON, California — Texas Tech softball lost its fifth straight game on Friday, losing to BYU 7-5.

Missy Zoch started the game for the Red Raiders and gave up four runs in 1.2 innings. GiGi Wall went 2.1 innings scoreless in relief, but Erin Edmoundson came in after her and allowed three runs, taking the loss.

Two of those runs were unearned, as Edmoundson committed an error to spur a two-run BYU rally in the fourth inning.

At the plate, the Red Raiders got two first inning runs on a two-run shot by Karli Hamilton. They scored three more to take a lead in the third inning, but were held scoreless from the fourth inning on.

Hamilton, Edmoundson and Heaven Burton all had two hits in the losing effort.

The Red Raiders have two more games in the Judi Garman Classic. They will play Michigan and Grand Canyon tomorrow.