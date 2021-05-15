Texas Tech softball earns third place in Big 12 Tournament with 5-1 win over Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 6 Texas Tech softball topped No. 3 Texas 5-1 in its final Big 12 Tournament game Saturday, earning third place in the event.

Missy Zoch was outstanding in what was likely her final outing as a Red Raider, holding the Longhorns to one run in a complete game effort.

Texas Tech beat Baylor but lost to Oklahoma on Friday to set up a berth in the third place game.

Saturday, Texas Tech got on the board early when Payton Jackson hit a bases loaded sacrifice fly in the first inning.

The Red Raiders were ahead 2-1 entering the fifth inning when they posted three runs, extending their lead to 5-1.

Sami Ward finished her inaugural season as Texas Tech’s head coach with a 21-26 record. The team won three of its final four games to close out the season.

