LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech evened its series with Iowa State with Saturday’s 8-4 win Saturday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

The victory was also the first Big 12 win for the Red Raiders.

“It was great that our ball club came out and fought the way they did today,” head coach Craig Snider said. “They came out a little more prepared and ready today. We saw that from the start; we were swinging the bat and really scoring runs. I am proud of the ball club and how they responded today.”

Kailey Wyckoff, Ellie Bailey, and Alanna Barraza homered in the win giving the Red Raiders 63 for the season, which is four away from breaking the single-season record set in 2012.

Texas Tech (27-11, 1-4 Big 12) looks to take the series from the Cyclones Sunday at noon at Rocky Johnson Field.