LUBBOCK, TX — In a Military Appreciation Game, Texas Tech softball would fall 11-0, yet again, to the #1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, moving the reigning national champions to 35-0 on the season.

Texas Tech pitcher Olivia Rains held it close at 3-0 until the fourth inning. The Sooners would then send five home, calling for junior Kendall Fritz from the bullpen.

Although it was tough fight, three more from the Sooners in the top of the 5th and none in return from the Red Raiders, OU clinched the series and clinched their 28th run-rule of the season.

Texas Tech head coach Sami Ward commended her team, specifically her outfielders after the game, but said it is impossible to catch a ball when they continually go over the fence. The Sooners hit four homeruns in game two.

The two teams will meet one more time Sunday afternoon as Oklahoma looks to sweep Tech. First pitch is set for 12:00 pm CST.