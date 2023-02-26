CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A two-run third frame for the Bears proved to be enough as Texas Tech fell, 3-0, to Cal in the Mary Nutter Classic finale Sunday at Big League Dreams.

The Red Raiders (12-5) finished the weekend at an even 3-3 after picking up wins over Cal Poly, UC San Diego, and Bethune-Cookman.

Tech held Cal (14-2) scoreless through the opening two frames before giving up two runs in the third and one in the fifth.

The combined effort of Kendall Fritz (3-1) and Olivia Rains scattered four hits and tallied four strikeouts. The final run was unearned, keeping Rains’ weekend line clean.

D’asha Saiki led off the third frame with a solo shot to plate the first run. After a hit by pitch, Mika Lee responded with a double to center field to give Cal the two necessary runs.

Rains stepped into the circle for Fritz following the double and recorded the third out to send Tech’s offense back to the plate, where Dee McClarity led off with a single but was left stranded.

After a lead-off walk in the 5th, the Red Raiders cleared the base paths turning a 1-4-3 double play. With two outs, a Tech fielding error, and a single from Makena Smith put a pair of runners on. A well-executed double steal plated the third and final run for Cal.

Texas Tech heads home for the first time this season to play host to the Dr. Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic. The Red Raiders will open play Thursday at 6 p.m. against North Dakota.

(Texas Tech Press Release)