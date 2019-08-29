Texas Tech softball lands Indiana transfer

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech junior women's golfer Sofia Garcia was honored as a Preseason First Team All-American by Golfweek Magazine on Wednesday.

The selection was the first in program history, as Garcia looks to build upon an historic sophomore campaign, where she broke multiple school records en route to All-Big 12 and All-American honors.

Garcia also found success during the summer break, as she captured the Dutch Junior Open Title in July and represented her home country of Paraguay at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.

The Red Raiders will open their 2019-20 campaign in Dallas at the Trinity Forest Invitational, hosted by SMU, on Sep. 9-10.

