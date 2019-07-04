Texas Tech Softball Lands Transfer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head coach Adrian Gregory announced earlier this week that pitcher Georgia Wall, a redshirt senior transfer from Oklahoma City University, has joined the program.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Gigi [Georgia] to our pitching staff. She is a versatile pitcher that wants the ball and has won at every single place she has gone,” Gregory said. “Gigi will complement our current staff and will help us have another strong arm in our rotation.”

Wall is a three-time NAIA All-American and helped the Stars to two national titles.

The right-hander from Marlow, Oklahoma has a career record of 79-5 including a 33-0 record during the 2017 season. She also tallied 33 shutouts and 481 strikeouts in her three seasons with Oklahoma City University.

Wall missed all of last season with an injury.