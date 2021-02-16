Texas Tech softball schedule altered

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Due to winter storms throughout the state of Texas the Texas A&M Invitational has been moved to Saturday, Feb. 20 through Monday, Feb. 22.

The games have been pushed back one day but the schedule remains the same. Texas Tech will open the tournament Saturday morning at 10 a.m. against Colorado State before facing Central Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Red Raiders will face Texas A&M at 3:00 p.m. and Central Arkansas at 5 p.m. Tech will close out the tournament on Monday at 10 a.m. against Colorado State.

Tickets purchased for Saturday and Sunday’s games will still be valid for those dates, tickets purchased for Friday will now be valid for Monday’s games. Tickets are available in a limited number due to COVID protocols here.

Continue to check texastech.com for all schedule updates.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)